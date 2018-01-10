Kansas City, Missouri, church elder charged in wife's death

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — An elder of a Kansas City, Missouri, church is charged with killing his wife, who was an associate pastor.

Johnson County, Kansas, authorities on Wednesday charged 30-year-old Robert Lee Harris with first-degree murder in the death of his wife of 18 months, 38-year-old Tanisha Harris.

Police say officers on Monday responded to the couple's Overland Park, Kansas, apartment about a domestic disturbance and returned when Harris reported that his wife was missing. Her body was found later in Raymore, Missouri.

The Kansas City Star reports that she was an associate pastor at Repairers Kansas City, a nondenominational church. Pastor Carlton Funderburke described the newlyweds as "loving" and said there were "no signs at all" of trouble.

Harris is being held on a $1 million bond and scheduled to appear in court Thursday. It's not clear if he has an attorney.

