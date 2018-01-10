Lawyer: Minnesota's Lynch denies sexual misconduct claims

MINNEAPOLIS — The lawyer for Minnesota basketball standout Reggie Lynch says Lynch "categorically denies" allegations of sexual misconduct lodged against him by two women.

Attorney Ryan Pacyga said at a news conference Wednesday that the 23-year-old senior centre never had sexual contact with either woman.

The university's equal opportunity office recommended Lynch's expulsion Jan. 3 after finding him responsible for sexual misconduct in an alleged assault off campus April 7, 2016.

The office issued that finding the same day as a separate recommendation that he be suspended and barred from campus until 2020 in an unrelated incident alleged to have happened three weeks later in his dorm room.