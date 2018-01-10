Ex-Deputy of the Year accused of abusing girls is fired
A
A
AUGUSTA, Maine — A Maine sheriff's employee once
Authorities say 47-year-old Kenneth Hatch, of Whitefield, was fired from the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office following an internal investigation.
Hatch was charged with sexual abuse of a minor, unlawful sexual contact and furnishing marijuana for
Jurors acquitted Hatch of two felony counts in November, but deadlocked on the remaining 20 felony counts.
In an announcement Tuesday, Lincoln County Sheriff Todd Brackett says he could not see how Hatch could function as a police officer, given the circumstances.
Hatch,