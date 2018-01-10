Markets Right Now: Tech, health care lead US stocks lower
The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):
11:45 a.m.
Concerns about rising interest rates are sending stocks slightly lower on Wall Street, threatening to end a six-day New Year's rally.
Technology and health care companies posted some of the biggest losses Wednesday. Banks rose.
The Standard & Poor's 500 was on pace for its first loss of 2018.
The pause for stocks came as Treasury yields continued their upward climb, and the 10-year yield traded at its highest level since March.
EBay fell 4.5
The S&P 500 fell 4 points, or 0.2
The Dow Jones industrial average lost 19 points, or 0.1
Bond prices fell. The 10-year Treasury yield rose to 2.58
9:35 a.m.
Stocks are opening lower on Wall Street as a New Year's rally runs out of gas.
Technology and health care stocks fell the most in early trading Wednesday.
Micron Technology fell 2.3
Domino's Pizza dropped 3.4
Banks rose as bond yields continued to climb.
The Standard & Poor's 500 fell 7 points, or 0.3
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 64 points, or 0.2
Bond prices fell. The 10-year Treasury yield rose to 2.59