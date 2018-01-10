Pack of wolves in Romania filmed by surveillance camera

BUCHAREST, Romania — Romanian forestry officials have released footage of a wolf pack caught on surveillance camera in central Romania.

The rare sighting of six wolves walking in a line in snowy forest in the Piatra Craiului National Park was filmed recently by forestry authorities.

Forestry spokesman Robert Pache told The Associated Press on Wednesday: "We haven't always had the infrastructure, but we've always had large carnivores and now the world can see them."

Forestry officials say Romania has an estimated 5,800 wolves, one of the largest populations in Europe outside Russia, although other estimates are lower.