Pence to lead US delegation to Olympics
A White House official said Wednesday that Pence will attend the games, scheduled for Feb. 9-25 in Pyeongchang.
North Korea has agreed to take part in the games in South Korea, and the two countries have agreed to hold more discussions on easing tension along their border, and to reopen a military hotline.
The U.S. and other world powers want North Korea to abandon its nuclear weapons program.