Police looking for skier pulled by car, falling in video

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — Police in New Hampshire are looking for a skier shown in an online video being dangerously pulled down a street by a car and then falling.

The video from last week got the attention of the Portsmouth police, which posted it on the department's Facebook page .

The skier is tethered to the car with a rope. At one point he clips a snowbank and crashes into the pavement.

Portsmouth Police Chief Robert Merner tells WGME-TV if an officer had observed that, the driver would be cited.