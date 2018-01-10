Police: Man being pursued on closed interstate dies in crash

BEREA, Ky. — Police say an Ohio man who drove through barriers closing a section of interstate in Kentucky, prompting a police pursuit, has died in a fiery crash.

A statement from Kentucky State Police says 67-year-old John McCoy of Chesapeake, Ohio, was driving a motor coach south on Interstate 75 near Berea early Wednesday when officers at the scene saw him intentionally run through barriers and construction barrels blocking the roadway for a bridge reconstruction project.

Police say officers unsuccessfully tried to stop the vehicle and warned road workers to evacuate the area. The statement says McCoy continued on, intentionally hitting a police car before crashing into construction equipment. The motorhome then burst into flames.

McCoy was pronounced dead at the scene. No one else was injured.