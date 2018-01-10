Saudi prince who criticized arrest of relatives is sacked
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Saudi news
The move comes after he purportedly made an audio recording calling the government's publicly stated reasons for arresting 11 princes "false" and "illogical."
The nearly six-minute-long audio has been posted online and published on Arabic media
After the audio was made public, state-linked Saudi news
Saudi Arabia's attorney general on Sunday said the 11 princes were arrested for protesting a royal order to halt utility payments for royals.
