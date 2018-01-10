Saudi prince who criticized arrest of relatives is sacked

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Saudi news websites are reporting that a prince who headed the kingdom's Maritime Sports Federation has been sacked from his post and replaced by a military officer.

The move comes after he purportedly made an audio recording calling the government's publicly stated reasons for arresting 11 princes "false" and "illogical."

The nearly six-minute-long audio has been posted online and published on Arabic media websites this week. The Associated Press could not independently verify its authenticity.

After the audio was made public, state-linked Saudi news websites Sabq and Okaz reported Prince Abdullah bin Saud bin Mohammed had been fired from his post.