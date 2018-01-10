The Latest: Appeal on tap in Pennsylvania redistricting case

PHILADELPHIA — The Latest on the ruling that Pennsylvania can keep its congressional map (all times local):

8:30 p.m.

A group of Democratic voters is planning to appeal a ruling that Pennsylvania can keep its congressional map despite a challenge that it was improperly gerrymandered.

A three-judge panel on Wednesday rejected the argument that the map should be thrown out because it gives a political advantage to Republicans.

The verdict came a day after another judicial panel rejected North Carolina's congressional map.

A lawyer in the Pennsylvania case, Alice Ballard, says the U.S. Supreme Court should make the final decision.

___

6:15 p.m.

The Republican leader of the Pennsylvania state Senate is applauding a ruling that leaves in place the state's congressional district map.

State Senate President Pro Tempore Joe Scarnati calls Wednesday's ruling "another affirmation" that the map is constitutional .

He says challenges to the state's congressional maps should have been put on hold, pending the outcome of a case on political gerrymandering being decided by the U.S. Supreme Court.

In a 2-1 ruling, judges rejected an argument from a group of Democratic voters that politics should not be considered at all when congressional districts are drawn.

___

4:50 p.m.

A federal judicial panel has ruled that Pennsylvania can keep its congressional map, turning back an argument from a group of Democratic voters who contended that it should be thrown out because the state lawmakers who created the map in 2011 gerrymandered it to help Republicans.

Wednesday's decision comes a day after a court threw out North Carolina's congressional map, finding it went too far to help Republicans.

In the 2-1 ruling on Pennsylvania's case, a judge found that the U.S. Supreme Court has rejected the idea that district maps should be blind to party considerations.