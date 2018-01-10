The Latest: Republican says surplus should go to taxpayers

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Latest on Gov. Jerry Brown's California budget proposal (all times local):

10:35 a.m.

The top Republican on the Assembly budget committee says the state's budget surplus shows that Californians pay too much in taxes.

Assemblyman Jay Obernolte of Hesperia said Wednesday that California's substantial budget surplus should ideally be returned to taxpayers.

He was reacting to Democratic Gov. Jerry Brown's nearly $132 billion general fund spending proposal.

The governor seeks to put an additional $5 billion into a Rainy Day Fund for what he says is an inevitable recession.

Obernolte says that's a good start but the state must do even more to prepare. He says the surplus should be spent on one-time investments instead of new programs that would commit the state to future ongoing spending.

He also wants to pay down debt and liabilities that he said currently exceed $200 billion.

___

10:20 a.m.

Gov. Jerry Brown is warning of an inevitable recession despite California's current strong economy.

The Democratic governor used his last budget proposal Wednesday to once again call for being frugal in his nearly $132 billion spending plan.

He says there have been 10 recessions since World War II and California must prepare now for the 11th.

Brown's budget largely avoids new spending, instead putting $5 billion in surplus money into the state's Rainy Day Fund, much more than is required by the state constitution.

The budget also proposes a new online community college. It does not react to the new tax bill in Washington, but Brown says that will be dealt with throughout the budget negotiating process.

He is expected to act as a brake on spending proposals during the coming five months of budget negotiations with the Democratically controlled Legislature.

Brown is termed out of office next year.

___

10 a.m.

Gov. Jerry Brown has proposed a $132 billion budget for California as he kicks off his final year in office.

That's a 5 per cent increase from last year's budget. It represents Brown's typically restrained approach to budgeting.

The budget also includes an additional $59 billion in special funds and bonds which are dedicated to specific purposes.

Brown's proposal is just the first stage of a months-long budget process. Now it heads to the Legislature for revisions. A final spending plan must be signed by the end of June.

___

9 a.m.

Gov. Jerry Brown is preparing to release his last state spending proposal before he leaves office.

The proposal set for release on Wednesday kicks off five months of budget negotiations with the Democratically controlled Legislature.

Brown is unlikely to veer from his restrained approach to budgeting. The Democratic governor generally shies away from new ongoing spending that he says the state can't afford to sustain. He prefers to use much of the state's higher revenue for one-time expenses like new state buildings or paying down debts for retried state workers.