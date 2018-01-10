The Latest: White House blasts ruling on immigrants program

WASHINGTON — The Latest on President Donald Trump, Congress and immigration (all times local):

8:49 a.m.

A White House spokeswoman says a judge's ruling against the Trump administration involving a program that protects young immigrants is "outrageous."

Sarah Huckabee Sanders said in a statement Wednesday that the ruling was "outrageous, especially in light of the President's successful bipartisan meeting with House and Senate members at the White House on the same day."

Sanders said the issue should "go through the normal legislative process" and pledged President Donald Trump "will work with members of both parties to reach a permanent solution."

U.S. District Judge William Alsup on Tuesday granted a request by California and other plaintiffs to prevent Trump from ending the program while their lawsuits play out in court.

The Department of Justice has said federal government is acting within its authority to wind down the program.

1 a.m.

Bargainers seeking a bipartisan immigration accord plan to resume talks quickly. Their desire for speed comes as President Donald Trump and lawmakers seek to parlay an extraordinary White House meeting into momentum for resolving a politically blistering issue.

Negotiators want to revive protections against deportation that Trump ended for nearly 800,000 immigrants who arrived illegally in the U.S. as children. In exchange, Trump and Republicans want toughened border protections and tightened restrictions on others trying to migrate to this country.

At a White House bargaining session Tuesday, Trump told nearly two dozen lawmakers that they were "not that far away from comprehensive immigration reform."