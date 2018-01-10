Toyota-Mazda plant: Alabama bids to become a major auto hub

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Alabama has entered the fast lane in its bid to become a major auto making hub in the South, landing a coveted $1.6 billion joint venture plant of Toyota and Mazda that is to eventually employ thousands.

The new plant will be located in Huntsville, Alabama — already a hub for the region's aerospace industry — and will produce 300,000 vehicles per year, a combination of the Toyota Corolla compact car and a new small crossover SUV from Mazda. Production is expected to begin by 2021.