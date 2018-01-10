Trump welcomes Norway's prime minister to White House

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump is welcoming the prime minister of Norway to the White House.

Trump was sitting down with Prime Minister Erna Solberg for meetings on Wednesday. Solberg is the first foreign leader to visit Trump in 2018.

The White House says the leaders plan to discuss relations between the two countries as well as how to make progress on regional and global security issues and economic prosperity. They also will talk about defence and security goals within NATO and the coalition aligned against the Islamic State group, along with trade matters.

Solberg has said she'd put climate and "open world trade" on the agenda in the bilateral talks.