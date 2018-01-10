US Marshals return escaped psychiatric patient to Hawaii

HONOLULU — U.S. Marshals say they've brought a man who escaped from a Hawaii psychiatric hospital back to the islands from California.

Randall Saito faces escape charges stemming from his unauthorized departure from the Hawaii State Hospital in November.

The agency said in a statement Wednesday Saito returned to an undisclosed location on Oahu at 2:40 p.m. Agents plan to turn him over to investigators from the state attorney general's office.

Saito walked out of the suburban Honolulu hospital and took a taxi to the airport, where he caught a charter plane to Maui. From there, he caught another flight to San Jose. Police arrested him in Stockton, California three days later.