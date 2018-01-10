Woman working on appeal in Rwanda genocide case

CONCORD, N.H. — A woman serving a 10-year sentence in federal prison for lying about her role in the 1994 Rwanda genocide to obtain U.S. citizenship is working on an appeal.

In August, a federal judge denied an appeal bid from Beatrice Munyenyezi (moon-yehn-YEH'-zee), who was convicted and sentenced in 2013 in the same federal courthouse in New Hampshire where she was granted citizenship years earlier. She's serving a 10-year sentence in Alabama and faces deportation afterward.

Munyenyezi's appealing to the 1st Circuit Court of Appeals in Boston. She says the judge didn't review the stripping of her citizenship.