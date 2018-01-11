News / World

2 charged with murder in shooting death of Washington deputy

Pierce County prosecutors have charged Frank Pawul, 32, with first-degree murder in the death of sheriff'sÂ Deputy Daniel McCartney, who was fatally shot Sunday afterÂ responding to an armed robberyÂ at a Frederickson home. Pawul, appearing in Pierce County Superior Court Thursday, Jan, 11, 2018, faces one count each of first-degree murder, first-degree kidnapping and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm. His bail was set at $5 million. (David Montesino/The News Tribune via AP)

TACOMA, Wash. — Authorities have charged a man with first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of a Washington state sheriff's deputy after a home invasion.

Prosecutors say 32-year-old Frank Pawul also was charged Thursday with kidnapping and unlawful possession of a firearm in the death of Deputy Daniel McCartney. Pawul's bail was set at $5 million.

Brenda Troyer, suspected of being the getaway driver, also was charged with murder and kidnapping. Her bail was set at $2 million.

Charging documents say McCartney was responded to a break-in Sunday at a mobile home southeast of Tacoma. Shortly after arriving, he made a "shots fired" call. Deputies found McCartney with a fatal gunshot wound.

Also killed was suspect Henry Carden, who authorities say shot himself in the head.

It's not clear if Pawul or Troyer have attorneys.

