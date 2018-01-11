3 teens to be evaluated again in case of fatal rock-throwing

FLINT, Mich. — Three of five Michigan teens will undergo a second mental competency exam in the case of a man who was killed when a rock crashed through his windshield.

A state evaluation found them competent, but their lawyers want another exam by a different expert. A Flint-area judge approved the request Thursday for Kyle Anger, Mark Sekelsky and Trevor Gray.

They are 15 years old to 18 years old. All five are charged as adults with second-degree murder.

Defence attorney Frank Manley says "it's extremely prudent to leave no stone unturned" and get a second exam.