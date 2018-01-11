Alleged MS-13 gang members indicted on murder, drug charges

MINEOLA, N.Y. — Long Island authorities say a grand jury has indicted alleged members of the notoriously violent MS-13 gang on a slew of charges including murder, conspiracy to commit murder and drug trafficking.

Nassau County District Attorney Madeline Singas is expected to discuss the charges at a news conference Thursday afternoon, along with officials from the Drug Enforcement Agency and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Federal prosecutors believe MS-13, or the Mara Salvatrucha, has thousands of members across the country, mostly Central American immigrants.