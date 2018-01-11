Asheville votes to restrict short-term vacation rentals

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — A western North Carolina city has voted to restrict tourist rentals downtown.

The Asheville Citizen-Times reported the city council voted 6-1 Tuesday to restrict short-term vacation rentals. Supporters say the restriction will help prevent too many homes from being converted to short-term rentals such as those make popular by Airbnb and others.

Councilwoman Julie Mayfield says the city needs to protect downtown housing.

The only council member who voted no, Keith Young, said the move came without comprehensive discussion.

The newspaper reported the new restrictions come in a city recognized internationally as a tourist destination, but where many local residents feel overwhelmed by visitors and businesses that serve them.

One woman told the council she had been evicted twice last year by owners who wanted to create tourist rentals.

