Bill would let Virginia cities remove Confederate monuments

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia cities would have the authority to remove or alter Confederate monuments under a proposal from a top Democratic state lawmaker.

House Minority Leader David Toscano filed a bill this week that he said aims to clarify what's allowed now under a law designed to protect war memorials.

The long-simmering debate about what to do with symbols of the Confederacy was renewed this summer after a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, which is part of Toscano's district. The rally was held in part to protest the liberal city's decision to remove a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee.

Virginia, where much of the Civil War was fought, is dotted with monuments and other tributes to the Confederacy.