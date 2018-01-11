Confederate toppling case: Prosecutor plans to drop felonies

DURHAM, N.C. — A North Carolina district attorney says he plans to drop felony charges against eight protesters accused of toppling a Confederate statue last year.

Durham County District Attorney said in an email Thursday that his office plans to try the defendants only on misdemeanour charges and that the felony charges would be dismissed.

A judge set a February 19 trial date for the defendants during a court appearance earlier in the morning. The protesters were charged with a felony rioting count and misdemeanour property damage charges.