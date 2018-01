WASHINGTON — The federal government recorded a budget deficit of $23.2 billion in December, smaller than a year ago. But for the first three months of this budget year, the deficit is 7.2 per cent larger than the same period last year.

The Treasury Department says the December deficit was 15.2 per cent lower than the $27.3 billion imbalance in December 2016. For the first three months of this budget year, the deficit totals $225 billion, up from a deficit of $209.8 billion for the same period a year ago.