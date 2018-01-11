Delaware officials release interim report on prison reform

DOVER, Del. — State officials have released an interim report outlining efforts to implement reforms in the wake of a deadly inmate riot last year at Delaware's maximum-security prison.

Officials cautioned in releasing the report Thursday that, while progress is being made, institutional and cultural change within the Department of Correction is a complex, long-term process.

The report addresses 41 recommendations contained in an independent review ordered by Democratic Gov. John Carney after a February 2017 uprising at the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center in Smyrna. Corrections officer Steven Floyd was killed, and three other prison staffers were taken hostage.