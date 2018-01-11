Disappeared nephew of Yemen's Saleh resurfaces in the south

CAIRO — The nephew of Yemen's late President Ali Abdullah Saleh has surfaced in the country's south, weeks after he disappeared amid violence in the capital, Sanaa.

Brig. Gen. Tareq Mohammed Abdullah Saleh disappeared from Sanaa following the death of his uncle amid intense fighting between forces loyal to the ousted president and Iranian-backed Shiite rebels known as the Houthis.

The younger Saleh commanded his uncle's personal security force until late 2011, when the older Saleh stepped down under pressure from a popular uprising.

He surfaced Thursday in the southern Shabwa province, where he offered his condolences to the family of a top aide of his uncle's killed in the Sanaa fighting.