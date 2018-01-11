Ethiopia top opposition figure gets prison time for contempt

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia — One of Ethiopia's most prominent opposition politicians has been sentenced to six months in prison for contempt of court along with three others after they sang a protest song during proceedings.

Bekele Gerba, former deputy head of the Oromo Federalist Congress party, protested after the court withdrew a previous ruling requiring Ethiopia's prime minister to appear as a defence witness. The state-affiliated Fana Broadcasting Corporate says Bekele and the other defendants "wreaked havoc."

Bekele had been arrested in December 2015 after anti-government protests erupted in parts of the East African country. He was charged with terrorism offences that later were changed to criminal charges.