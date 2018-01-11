Federal prison sentences for 9 in drug-trafficking operation
ATLANTA — Federal prosecutors in Atlanta say nine men have been sentenced for their roles in a Mexico-based drug trafficking operation.
The U.S. attorney's office said Thursday that sentences range from seven-and-a-half to 19 years in prison. Prosecutors say the men were involved in trafficking more than 58 gallons (220
Prosecutors say the men converted the liquid meth to crystal meth in homes around the Atlanta area and distributed the drugs.
Five Mexicans were sentenced: Elmer Uriel Moreno-Armas, Guillermo Rios, Jorge Alberto Barajas Govea, Pedro Oseguera Ramirez and Hugo Leon-Mendez. The others are American: Leonardo Garcia Castro, Warren Ferguson, Stephan Sessoms, and Tyler Owens.
The court ordered the Mexicans turned over to immigration authorities after they serve their sentences.