Findings due of school's handling of sexual misconduct

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — University of Rochester officials are set to hear the results of a special committee's investigation into the university's handling of sexual misconduct allegations against a professor.

The private western New York university's Board of Trustees appointed the committee in September to look into allegations made in complaints with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.

The complaints, and a federal lawsuit, were filed by a group of faculty members who say the university mishandled allegations against Professor T. Florian Jaeger, who was cleared of wrongdoing, and then retaliated against those who reported the behaviour .

Jaeger has declined to comment.