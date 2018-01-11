Findings due of school's handling of sexual misconduct
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — University of Rochester officials are set to hear the results of a special committee's investigation into the university's handling of sexual misconduct allegations against a professor.
The private western New York university's Board of Trustees appointed the committee in September to look into allegations made in complaints with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.
The complaints, and a federal lawsuit, were filed by a group of faculty members who say the university mishandled allegations against Professor T. Florian Jaeger, who was cleared of wrongdoing, and then retaliated against those who reported the
Jaeger has declined to comment.
Former U.S. Attorney Mary Jo White, who led the investigation, will release the findings at a news conference Thursday afternoon. The faculty members plan to respond later in the day.
