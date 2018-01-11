Former Alabama pastor gets 20 years for rape of minor
DOTHAN, Ala. — A former Alabama pastor who pleaded guilty in the rape of a 15-year-old female church member has been sentenced to 20 years in prison.
The Dothan Eagle reports a circuit court judge sentenced 31-year-old Camerius Mills, of Edison, Georgia, on charges of rape, sodomy and
Mills was sentenced on Friday. He pleaded guilty in November.
Investigators believe Mills met the victim in November 2014 when she started attending St. Paul Baptist Church in Abbeville, Alabama, where Mills had served as pastor for about three years. They say the
Henry County Sheriff's investigator Keith Cauthen told the newspaper that Mills befriended the victim under the pretense of teaching her piano.
___
Information from: The Dothan Eagle, http://www.dothaneagle.com