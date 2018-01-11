French groups sue Samsung amid alleged labour abuse
A
A
Share via Email
PARIS — Two French rights groups have filed a lawsuit against electronics giant Samsung, accusing it of misleading advertising because of alleged
The unusual lawsuit filed Thursday in Paris court by Sherpa and ActionAid France names Samsung's Seoul-based headquarters, and its French subsidiary. The court will then decide whether to take up the case.
It accuses Samsung of "deceptive trade practices," based on documents from China Labor Watch and others alleging violations including exploitation of children and use of dangerous equipment and gases.
It's part of larger efforts to use French courts to hold multinationals to account.
Samsung didn't immediately comment. On its
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
-
University of Calgary students wait for 'tangible plan' as judge delays sex offender's jail sentence
-
The cost of transparency: Halifax councillors question freedom of information price tag
-