Greta Gerwig, Jordan Peele among Directors Guild nominees

LOS ANGELES — Greta Gerwig and Jordan Peele are among the five directors who have been recognized for outstanding directorial achievement by the Directors Guild of America.

The Guild announced its feature film nominees Thursday, including Gerwig for the coming-of age film "Lady Bird" Peele for his horror sensation "Get Out."

Guillermo del Toro also scored his first DGA nomination for "The Shape of Water," as did Martin McDonagh for his revenge tale "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri." Christopher Nolan got his fourth for "Dunkirk."

The television nominees were announced Wednesday and included Canadians Jeremy Podeswa for the "Game of Thrones" episode "The Dragon and the Wolf," and Jean-Marc Vallee for the series "Big Little Lies."

Winners will be revealed at a Feb. 3 ceremony.

With nearly 16,000 members, including television and commercial directors, the guild often selects a more populist lineup when compared with the selections of the nearly 400 members of the directors' branch of the film academy.