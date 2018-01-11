Guantanamo prisoners challenge no-release policy under Trump

MIAMI — Eleven prisoners held at the Guantanamo Bay detention are challenging an apparent policy of no releases under President Donald Trump.

A legal challenge filed in federal court in Washington argues the policy amounts to "perpetual detention" that violates the Constitution and acts of Congress establishing the rights of the men held at the U.S. base in Cuba.

The filing notes that President George W. Bush and President Barack Obama together released nearly 750 men by making case by case determinations on individual detainees. Trump has not formally released a Guantanamo policy but has allowed no releases.

The legal challenge filed Thursday comes on the 16th anniversary of the opening of the prison that now holds 41 men.