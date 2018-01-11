Heavy snow strands 430 people overnight on train in Japan

TOKYO — A Japanese railway official says about 430 people were stuck on a train overnight because of heavy snow that blanketed much of the country's Japan Sea coast.

The train started moving around 10:30 a.m. Friday, about 15 hours after it was forced to stop.

A spokesman for the Niigata branch of JR East railway company said the four-car train departed Niigata city at 4:25 p.m. Thursday. As heavy snow accumulated, the train's wheels couldn't turn anymore, and it stopped about 7 p.m. at a railway crossing.