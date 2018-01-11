Hyundai Motor invests in Southeast Asian ride-sharing Grab

SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of — Hyundai Motor is joining hands with Southeast Asian ride-hailing service Grab to break into one of the world's fastest-growing markets.

The South Korean company said Thursday that is partnering with the Singapore-headquartered company to explore joint use of Hyundai's Ioniq electric cars, among others, to develop ride-hailing or other services.

Under the partnership with Hyundai, Grab has raised more than $2.5 billion in its latest round of fundraising, which also includes Didi Chuxing, Softbank and Toyota Tsusho.