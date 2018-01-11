India airline fires 2 pilots after reported fight in cockpit
NEW DELHI — An Indian airline says it has fired two pilots who reportedly fought in the cockpit, with the man allegedly slapping the woman during the New Year's Day flight from London to Mumbai.
Jet Airways says in a statement Tuesday that it "has terminated services of both the cockpit crew with immediate effect."
The company has released no further details. Indian media have reported the male pilot slapped his female co-pilot during an argument in the cockpit, and that she emerged crying and for a time refused to return to the cockpit.
The flight, which was carrying 324 passengers and 14 crew members, landed safely.
