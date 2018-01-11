Iranian media: 5.1 magnitude earthquake rocks southern Iran
TEHRAN, Iran — Iranian media are reporting that a magnitude 5.1 earthquake has jolted the country's southern province of Kerman.
The official IRNA news agency says the temblor rocked the village of Hojedk, located about 700
There was no immediate report on damages or casualties. The media say residents rushed out to the streets after the quake.
Kerman has recently seen several quakes, ranging in magnitude from 4 to 6.2. In November, a 7.2 magnitude quake hit western Iran, killing more than 600 people.
Iran sits on major fault lines and is prone to near-daily earthquakes. In 2003, a 6.6 magnitude quake flattened the historic city of Bam, killing 26,000 people.
