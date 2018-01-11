Kenya Airways to begin 1st direct flights to United States
NAIROBI, Kenya — Kenya Airways says it will begin daily direct flights to the United States in October after years of being blocked by U.S. authorities over security concerns.
CEO Sebastian Mikosz says ticket sales for the non-stop flights between Nairobi and New York are opening on Thursday. The first flight is set for Oct. 28.
Kenya is East Africa's economic hub but has suffered from the extremist threat posed by the al-Shabab insurgency in
