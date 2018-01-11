Last victim, 6, in Texas church shootings leaves hospital

SAN ANTONIO — A 6-year-old boy who was shot several times and was the last victim still hospitalized following the Nov. 5 church massacre in South Texas went home riding in a firetruck.

Officials with University Health System in San Antonio say Ryland Ward left the hospital Thursday afternoon.

A gunman opened fire at First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, 30 miles (48 kilometres ) southeast of San Antonio, during a Sunday service.

More than two dozen worshippers were killed and about 20 others, including Ryland, were wounded. The attacker, Devin Patrick Kelley, died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

UHS officials Thursday declined to provide details on Ryland's current medical condition.