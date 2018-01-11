Macedonian lawmakers pass law making Albanian 2nd language

SKOPJE, Macedonia — Macedonian lawmakers have passed a law making Albanian the country's second official language, in a parliamentary vote boycotted by the main opposition party.

The law passed Thursday with the backing of 69 lawmakers in the 120-member parliament. It still requires approval by the country's president before coming into effect.

Ethnic Albanians make up about a quarter of Macedonia's 2.1 million people, and the new law allows them to use Albanian in communications with all official institutions throughout the country.