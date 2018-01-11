Majority of Egypt's lawmakers want president to run again

CAIRO — More than 500 of Egypt's 596 lawmakers have signed "recommendations" for President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi to run for a second, four-year term in this year's elections.

El-Sissi has not announced his candidacy, but he is virtually certain to contest, and win, the March vote.

Under the constitution, at least 20 elected members of parliament must formally recommend a presidential hopeful to allow him or her to qualify as a candidate. Alternatively, 25,000 recommendations from voters must be collected, with a minimum of 1,000 in 15 of Egypt's 29 provinces.