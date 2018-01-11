Mass funeral held for victims of Nigeria land tensions

WARRI, Nigeria — Mourners have gathered in Nigeria for a mass funeral for more than 70 people killed in a series of attacks blamed on Fulani herdsmen who oppose a new anti-grazing law.

Tensions over land between farmers and herders led to a week of bloodshed in Nigeria's Benue state in the northcentral part of the country earlier this month. Eight people have been arrested in connection with the violence.

On Thursday, Gov. Samuel Ortom vowed to continue implementing the law aimed at protecting farmland from grazing animals.