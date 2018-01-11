Memphis sanitation workers honoured with NAACP award
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A group of sanitation workers whose strike 50 years ago brought civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. to Memphis, Tennessee, are being
The NAACP and the National Civil Rights Museum say the surviving Memphis sanitation workers are recipients of this year's NAACP Vanguard Award. A group of workers attended a news conference where they were
Some workers are scheduled to attend the NAACP Image Awards on Monday, the holiday that marks King's birthday.
King came to Memphis to support the workers, who were pushing for better working conditions and higher pay. King was shot to death on April 4, 1968, on a balcony of the Lorraine Motel. The hotel has since been converted into the National Civil Rights Museum.