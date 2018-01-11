Memphis sanitation workers honoured with NAACP award

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A group of sanitation workers whose strike 50 years ago brought civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. to Memphis, Tennessee, are being honoured by the NAACP.

The NAACP and the National Civil Rights Museum say the surviving Memphis sanitation workers are recipients of this year's NAACP Vanguard Award. A group of workers attended a news conference where they were honoured at the museum on Tuesday.

Some workers are scheduled to attend the NAACP Image Awards on Monday, the holiday that marks King's birthday.