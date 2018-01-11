Poland's lawmakers adopt 2018 budget

WARSAW, Poland — Poland's lawmakers have voted to approve the nation's budget for 2018 that assumes 3.8 per cent economic growth and a deficit well within European Union requirements.

The state budget approved Thursday pegs the deficit at no more than 41.5 billion zlotys ($11.8 billion) with income of 355.7 billion zlotys ($102 billion).

Inflation is foreseen at 2.3 per cent and the deficit at 2.7 per cent of gross domestic product.

The Senate and President Andrzej Duda still need to endorse the budget bill.