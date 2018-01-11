Poland's lawmakers approve controversial electoral law

WARSAW, Poland — Poland's lawmakers have approved a controversial electoral law that critics say will give the ruling party influence over the voting procedure and will allow more room for vote rigging.

The lower house voted late Wednesday to approve the legislation that will govern elections, beginning this fall. It was proposed by the ruling conservative party and is seen as favouring it.

It is expected to add to Poland's conflict with European Union leaders who have warned that Warsaw's politics threaten the rule of law.

Under the law, the parliament is to appoint most members of the chief electoral commission, previously chosen by top courts. The term of the current members would expire prematurely in 2019.