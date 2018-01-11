Russian military shows drones it says came from Syria raid
MOSCOW — Russia's military has displayed drones that it says were captured following an attack on a Russian air base in Syria.
The Russian
Maj. Gen. Alexander Novikov, who heads the ministry's drone department, says the attack required satellite navigation data that aren't available on the internet and complex engineering works.
Novikov didn't blame a specific country, but the
The Pentagon strongly denied any involvement.