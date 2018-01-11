Study shows half a million UK jobs at risk in no-deal Brexit

LONDON — A study commissioned by London Mayor Sadiq Khan shows that almost half a million jobs are under threat if Britain fails to strike a deal on future relations with the European Union before it leaves the bloc.

The research released Thursday warns of a "lost decade" of significantly lower economic growth resulting in 482,000 fewer jobs and 50 billion pounds ($67 billion) of lost investment by 2030 if the worst-case scenario becomes a reality.

Khan urged Prime Minister Theresa May to ensure Britain avoids this outcome by negotiating "a deal that enables us to remain in both the single market and the customs union."