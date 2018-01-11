The Latest: Bill to expand California rent control fails

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Latest on California legislation to repeal limits on rent control (all times local):

1:00 p.m.

A bill aimed at expanding rent control in California won't be moving forward in the Legislature.

The legislation by Assemblyman Richard Bloom of Santa Monica was one vote short of passage Thursday in an Assembly committee.

The Democrat's proposal would have repealed a 1995 law that prohibits cities from placing rent control on properties built after that year. It would not have mandated new rent control.

Bloom says tenants across California need relief from high rents.

But supporters of the rent control restrictions say more rent control would stifle more building and help alleviate strains on housing supply.

___

12:00 p.m.

Legislation aimed at expanding rent control in California is drawing hundreds of landlords and renters to the Capitol to voice their opinions.

Up for debate is the repeal of a 1995 law that strictly limits cities' abilities to adopt rent control on properties built after that year. Supporters say repealing the law would help renters struggling with ever-rising costs. But opponents say more rent control will stifle badly needed construction.

California is in the midst of an affordable housing crisis. Construction isn't keeping up with demand, and experts estimate a third of renters are paying more than half their income for housing.