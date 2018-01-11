The Latest: Farrow signs with HBO, 1st Ld-Writethru

PASADENA, Calif. — The Latest on the TV critics meeting in Pasadena, California (all times local):

1:05 p.m.

Journalist Ronan Farrow, who has written extensively about sexual misconduct charges against Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein for the New Yorker magazine, has signed a three-year television deal with HBO.

Farrow will develop and star in a series of documentary specials focused on the abuse of power by individuals and institutions, the network says.

Farrow says he believes there's a new generation seeking out substantive reporting that takes on powerful interests and attacks systemic unfairness.

Farrow's Weinstein investigation was published on the heels of one by The New York Times, and ignited the current focus on bad behaving men. The story became an embarrassment for NBC News, Farrow's former employer, which decided his work about Weinstein wasn't ready to air and authorized him to take it elsewhere.

___

12:15 p.m.

Actress Mira Sorvino says she hopes the Me Too movement keeps its focus on sexual harassment and doesn't turn into a general women's rights movement.

Sorvino spoke before television critics on Thursday, a day after she penned a public apology to Dylan Farrow. In a letter published on HuffPost, Sorvino says she was sorry for "turning a blind eye" to the accusations Woody Allen's daughter made against him. The former "Mighty Aphrodite" actress vowed never to work with Allen again.

Farrow has maintained her father sexually abused her when she was 7 years old, a charge the filmmaker has denied.