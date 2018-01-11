The Latest: Judge invites states to discuss opioid crisis

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Latest on consolidated lawsuits against drugmakers over the opioid epidemic (all times local):

5:15 p.m.

A federal judge who's overseeing lawsuits from around the country against the pharmaceutical industry has invited state attorneys general to participate in the case.

Judge Dan Polster in Cleveland is overseeing a consolidated case involving dozens of suits filed by local communities against drugmakers and drug distributors.

Polster told The Associated Press on Thursday that he invited representatives from two groups of attorneys general to attend a hearing later this month.

One group, represented by Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine, has filed its own lawsuits over fallout from the opioid epidemic.

A second group has joined a multistate investigation of the industry.

Polster says it's clear any settlement with drugmakers must be "a global one" and include the states.

12:15 p.m.

A federal judge who's overseeing lawsuits from around the country against the pharmaceutical industry has invited Ohio's attorney general to brief him on the impact of the opioid epidemic in the state.

Judge Dan Polster in Cleveland is overseeing a consolidated case involving dozens of suits filed by communities against drugmakers and drug distributors.

Republican Attorney General Mike DeWine said Thursday that Polster invited him to appear on Jan. 31 to discuss fallout from the epidemic in Ohio.

The state reported a record 4,050 overdose deaths last year.

DeWine, a candidate for Ohio governor, said he'll focus his remarks on Ohio.