The Latest: Teacher hopes arrest spurs concern for education

ABBEVILLE, La. — The Latest on the arrest of a Louisiana teacher at a school board meeting after she spoke out about teacher pay (all times local):

8 a.m.

The Louisiana teacher arrested after she spoke out about teacher pay at a school board meeting says she hopes the ordeal prompts others to get more involved in education.

In an interview that aired Thursday morning on NBC, Deshia Hargrave said it's sad that a woman "has to be forcibly, violently removed" from a school board meeting "for people to start caring."

Hargrave said she hopes teachers and others outside of schools become more involved in education.

Vermilion Parish Schools Superintendent Jerome Puyau told NBC he doesn't support his employees being arrested but added that "a person has to follow the rules."

Hargrave also said in the interview that she wants an apology.

Hargrave returned to the classroom Wednesday. A local prosecutor says he won't pursue charges against her.

___

12:15 a.m.

The Louisiana teacher whose widely viewed arrest sparked online outrage has returned to work while fallout from the incident rages on.

Gov. John Bel Edwards said he saw nothing on videos of Deshia Hargrave's arrest that warranted her rough treatment. Meanwhile, the superintendent of Vermilion Parish Schools says he, his staff and his family have received death threats over the incident.

Hargrave returned to the classroom Wednesday. A local prosecutor says he won't pursue charges against her. Hargrave says she is appalled at her treatment and grateful for support from students, parents and others.